Melodic Guitar Music

Ten original instrumental guitar tunes, inspired by Django Reinhardt, The Beatles and Chet Atkins.

Track list Grand Ole Bopry Mrs. Mills’ Guitar Party Tendering Senseless Swing Bluespop The Aching Waltz The Old Guard Flutter Walking Away Song For Roy Credits Guitar: Adrian Holovaty

Bass: Arnoud van den Berg

Produced, mixed and mastered by Joshua Lee Turner

Cover art by Roni Kaufman

All tunes composed by Adrian Holovaty

Recorded April to August 2023 in Amsterdam

Released Sept. 12, 2023

